Bryan Municipal Utilities Receives Safety Award, Safety Commendation From AMP

PRESS RELEASE – COLUMBUS, Ohio: Bryan Municipal Utilities (BMU) was honored for its achievements throughout the past year during the 2026 American Municipal Power (AMP) Annual Conference. The utility received a Safety Award and Safety Commendation, and it was announced that a utility employee will receive a Hard Hat Safety Award.

The Safety Award was in the Generation category, which recognizes public power generation divisions for a year with no time loss due to reportable accidents. The Safety Commendation was in the Transmission and Distribution category, which recognizes public power distribution divisions for a year with less than one percent time loss due to reportable accidents.

The Hard Hat Safety Award recognizes an employee who adheres to on-the-job safety procedures, promotes electric safety within their department and is 100 percent safety conscious. The Hard Hat Safety Award winner will be announced by the utility at a later date.

“Safety must be a priority at every level of a utility, from leadership to the crews working in the field each day,” said Michelle L. Palmer, PE, AMP Vice President of Technical Services and Compliance. “We commend BMU for its strong commitment to protecting its employees and fostering a culture of safety.”

BMU was also commended for its participation in AMP’s Mutual Aid Program in recognition of the mutual aid assistance it provided to the City of Celina, City of Cuyahoga Falls, City of Easley, S.C., and the City of Hillsdale.

“When communities face major outage events, the willingness of our Members to step forward and assist makes a meaningful difference,” Palmer said. “We are proud to recognize the dedicated crews and utilities that answered the call to assist their fellow public power communities this year.”

The AMP Annual Conference took place Oct. 12-14 in Columbus. The organization’s premier event featured presentations and panel discussions by industry experts and speakers from AMP partner organizations.

ABOUT AMP: American Municipal Power, Inc. (AMP) is the nonprofit wholesale power supplier and services provider for more than 130 Members in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, West Virginia; as well as the Delaware Municipal Electric Corporation, a joint action agency with nine Delaware municipal members. Combined, these Member municipal electric utilities serve approximately 665,000 customers.