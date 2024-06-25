Stars Of 4-H Club Assist With Milkshake Stand At Williams County Relay For Life

On June 7th, 2024 the Stars of 4-H club in Williams County helped run the milkshake stand for the Relay for Life at the fairgrounds. They started with 30 gallons of ice cream, 10 gallons of white milk and 11 gallons of chocolate milk.

Miller’s New Market and Homestead ice cream helped supply our ingredients with vanilla, chocolate and strawberry milkshakes being offered for $4 each.

There were four shifts that each lasted two hours, some people stayed for more than one shift. During a shift the people either walked around the track or they worked in the milkshake stand.

The very last shift of the night did not have to work because the milkshake stand closed at 10 instead of 12 because they ran out of ice cream to make the milkshakes.

When 4-H members worked shifts that night it counted for community service for them, and they were able to put it in their 4-H books. The club then donated $550.00 to the Relay for Life fundraiser, $400.00 was raised that night and the other $150.00 was added on by the Stars of 4-H Club.

Next year Relay for Life is going to be at the square in Bryan, OH, hoping for better attendance.

The Stars of 4-H club in Williams County had their sixth meeting of the year on June 9th, 2024. There are 42 members in the club, including 14 cloverbuds.

To start off the meeting Cale McBride led the 4-H pledge and Nole Carpenter led the Pledge of Allegiance. Then demonstrations were done by six people.

The first demonstration was done by Katie Dorsten, she talked about how to prep a dairy cow over the summer so that it is ready for the fair. The second demonstration was done by Kyla Rummel and Addilyn Snyder, they talked about the differences between meat goats and dairy goats.

The third presentation was done by Jonah and Nole Carpenter, they talked about their collections of football cards and funko pops.

The final presentation was done by Nora Frank, she talked about the process of decorating a cake and had a real cake to demonstrate on. Then when she was finished everyone got a piece of cake.

The club decided to donate $150 to Relay for Life. The cloverbuds talked about donkeys, llamas, alpacas and guard dogs and how they protect the sheep herds in fields. They also made their own donkey ornaments.

After that, the meeting was adjourned and everyone went to meet with their advisors before they left.