Montpelier Rotary Club Makes $2,500 Donation To LifeWise Academy

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

DONATION … Established in 1937, Montpelier Rotary Club has constructed several projects in Montpelier, funds programs in the community and provides scholarships for graduating Montpelier High School seniors. The donation photo taken was taken at Rotary’s Main Street Park Shelter, constructed in 2012. Pictured (L-R): Kelsea Stein, Club President; Nathan Thompson, Rotary board member; Susan Kannel, LifeWise Treasurer; Zeb Lillard, Rotary board member; Mike Moore, Rotary President Elect; Heather Green, Rotary Secretary; Ira Barrett, LifeWise Executive Director.