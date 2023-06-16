Stryker @ Hilltop ACME Baseball

Click below for a free photo album of this event to view all the photos.

Hilltop 8 Stryker 2

WEST UNITY – Raace Haynes tossed a complete game and racked up 16 strikeouts in Hilltop’s 8-2 win at home over Stryker. William Donovan took the loss for the Panthers while adding a triple and RBI.

STRYKER 001 001 0 – 2 5 2

HILLTOP 201 032 x – 8 4 0

Records: Stryker 0-3, Hilltop 2-2-1

WINNING PITCHER: Haynes (7 innings, 5 hits, 2 runs, 1 earned, 16 strikeouts, 1 walk)

LOSING PITCHER: W. Donovan (5.2 innings, 4 hits, 8 runs, 6 earned, 11 strikeouts, 7 walks) Other: Gonzalez

LEADING HITTERS: (Stryker) W. Donovan – triple, RBI; (Hilltop) Kesler – single, 2 RBIs