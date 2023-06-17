Roy Stecher (1933 – 2023)

(Bryan Resident)

Veteran

Roy W. Stecher, age 90, of Bryan went home to be with Jesus on Thursday, June 15, 2023 at Evergreen Manor Nursing Center following a lengthy illness.

Roy worked at General Motors in Defiance for 37 years prior to retiring. He also worked for several years for Farmer Township.

Roy was a proud US Army veteran having served on active duty from 1953-1955 where he was stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia and then in the Ohio Army National Guard.

Roy was a lifelong member of St. John Lutheran Church near Sherwood. He was also a member of the AmVets and Farmer American Legion Post 137.

Roy was a game player, he enjoyed playing cards, board games and dominos. He was a great husband, father and grandfather who will be deeply missed.

Roy was born May 7, 1933 in Ashkum, Illinois, the son of William and Gladys (Zachgo) Stecher. His family moved to Ohio and he attended Farmer School graduating in 1952.

While serving in the Army, he met his first wife, Barbara Ann Smith. They were married June 12, 1954 and she preceded him in death in November of 2000.

He later married Thelma (Dunlap) Morton, a classmate, on June 5, 2002. Together they enjoyed bus trips and driving south through the mountains.

He became sick in 2020 and entered Evergreen manor Nursing Center and remained there until his passing.

Roy is survived by his wife, Thelma Stecher, of Bryan; son, Danny Stecher, of Florida and a grandson, William Stecher, of Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife; a son, Michael Stecher and sister, Elsie Singleton.

Funeral services for Roy will be held on Monday, June 19, 2023 at 3:00 P.M. at St. John Lutheran Church, 9088 Openlander Road, Sherwood, Ohio with Rev. Eric Moquin officiating. Visitation will be held at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at St. John Lutheran Cemetery with grave side military rites.

Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan has been entrusted with his arrangements. The family requests memorial donations to St. John Lutheran Church.

To sign the online guest book or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.