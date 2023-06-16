Robbie Tanner (1944 – 2023)

(Resident Of Wauseon)

Robbie Lee (Dennis) Tanner, age 78, of Wauseon, passed away June 15, 2023 at Fountain Park Assisted Living with Hospice Care.

She went peacefully with her daughters by her side. She was born in Wauseon, Ohio on December 27, 1944 to Robert Dennis and Yvonne (Hines) Lester whom both preceded in death.

Robbie was employed at Latrobe Steel (Koncor) for 31 years. She retired at an early age in December of 2006. During her years, she also bartended at the Wauseon VFW Post 7424 of which she was a life member of the Ladies’ Auxiliary.

She enjoyed reading, playing cards, spending time with family and friends, dancing, and most of all she loved her animals.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters, Elizabeth Tanner and Amy Jo (Joseph) Tanner Mock, both of Wauseon, son, Solomon (Amber) Aguilar of Napoleon; granddaughters Kira Tanner, Camryn Cover and Gracie Aguilar, grandsons, Dustin Tanner, Isaiah, Chanller, Jacob, and Joshua Aguilar. Great grandchildren, Zander and Benson Tanner, Kinsley Barnes, Isaiah, Lorenzo, Ilias, and Aiyana. Also left to cherish her memory are her two sisters, Kathy Sears of Tiskalwa, IL and Laura Snyder of McClure, OH. She leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends and two grand-dogs, Mia and Harvey who she loved dearly.

Preceding her in death were her parents, infant son, David Joseph Tanner, sister Sandra (Dennis) Garza and step-father, Denver Lester.

Friends may call for a time of visitation with the Tanner family 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 21, 2023 at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio. A funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Thursday, June 22, 2023 in the funeral home. Pastor MaryAnn Reimund will officiate. A funeral dinner will be held at the Wauseon VFW 7424 Thursday following the funeral services. Private Interment for the family will be held in the future at Wauseon Union Cemetery.

The family wants to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at Fountain Park Memory Care Unit located in Bryan, OH for the exceptional care and love they gave during her stay with them.

Those wishing to make a donation in memory of Robbie, please consider CHP Hospice or the Humane Society. Robbie’s obituary was lovingly prepared by her family.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to: Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wasueon, Ohio www.grisierfh.com

