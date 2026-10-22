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Stryker Junior High Students Make Therapy Dog Magnets

By Updated:No Comments1 Min Read

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
MAKING MAGNETS … Stryker Junior High students are making Jet magnets using the school’s magnet press. The magnets, which carry a picture of the school therapy dog, will give elementary readers a prize at the Accelerated Reader (AR) store. Pictured with the magnets and press equipment are Quinn Froelich and Alexis Walters.

 

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