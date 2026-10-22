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Stryker Elementary Students Send Christmas Cards To Deployed Troops

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PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
MAKING SPIRITS BRIGHT … Stryker Elementary students have been making Christmas cards to send to service members deployed overseas. Pictured with their letters, L to R, are students from Megan Barber’s second-grade class: Bennett Shipman, Cecilia Ruffer, Emery Clemens, Kieran Schoen and Brody Frey.

 

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