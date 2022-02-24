Stryker Rotary Learns About Locksmith Business

Facebook

Sam Byroads is a locksmith working out of Bryan, Ohio. His primary focus has been on building locks. Sam told the club that a pin tumbler lock was being used in Egypt almost 6,000 years ago.

The construction material of those early locks was wood, and they were large compared to locks of today.

Technology and the availability of alternate materials allowed for lock to me made for other materials such as metal. The pin tumbler lock required a unique key to open.

Locks today are available with many options including multiple locks that open with the same key. This feature is convenient for many homeowners however it creates the possibility of multiple locks sold to different people that will open with the same key.

Sam also told the Rotarians that locks are constructed with many quality levels, and some low-cost locks on the market may be less secure than required for an application.

Locks fall into three grades; grades 1 & 2 are considered commercial locks and grade 3 is residential.

There is also a wide range of prices in each of those grades. When purchasing a lock grade and quality should be taken into consideration.

He also pointed out when security is considered the door and door frame construction also play a major role, and a high-quality lock will not improve the quality of a poorly constructed door and frame. Sam spoke to the club as a guest of Renee Isaac.

Sam Byroads is pictured with his father Arvon.

The club also honored club treasurer Ron Short with a thank-you gift for his may years of service.

