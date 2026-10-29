Stryker Students Help Volunteer Marilyn Frank Celebrate 90 Years

HAPPY 90TH BIRTHDAY … PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
On Wednesday, October 28, Stryker Elementary celebrated Marilyn Frank’s 90th birthday with cookies and cards! Mrs. Frank has volunteered at the school for almost five years helping students with speech, reading, tying shoes and many different things. Students presented her with cards they had made, wished her a happy birthday and received a cookie donated by her family for the occasion.
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