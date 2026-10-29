Archbold Field Commanders Share Leadership Lessons With Rotary

MARCHING BAND PROGRAM … Archbold High School’s marching band with new director Luke Brewster, a Bowling Green State University grad from Grand Rapids, Ohio, and two senior field commanders presented the October 28 Archbold Rotary program. Pictured from left: Rotarian and high school principal Royal Short, who arranged the program, and band field commanders Bo King and Adelynn Nafziger. PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

Although high school football’s regular season is over, the second season is about to start. With the playoffs, every team’s goal is to extend their season as deep into November as possible.

At Archbold, it’s not only the football team that is excited to begin the playoffs. The marching band also gets to continue practicing and performing.

New band director Luke Brewster and senior field commanders Bo King and Adelynn Nafziger recently told Archbold Rotarians that the 52-member marching band is looking forward to it as well.

For them, the season started the last week of July with band camp that started at 8 a.m. and ended at 5 p.m. every day with time off for lunch. And, part of the daily marching practices took place on the school’s blacktop parking lot.

However, with the recent opening of the Miller Athletic Complex, that will change. The band has now moved practices indoors.

“It’s really nice to get out of the elements for practice,” said the band director. “We can now concentrate on what we need to do for our performances.” He noted that it can be really hot in July and August for outside practices and cold and rainy later during football season and possibly snowy during the playoffs.

Serving as field commanders limits their ability to participate in the band’s halftime performances. However, both Adelynn and Bo said that through their field commander camp earlier in the summer and then throughout marching band season that they have learned a lot about leadership – particularly how to communicate better with others.

Bo explained that the training and experience has taught him how to be a more effective leader.

— Information Provided

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