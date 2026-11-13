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Stryker Students Win Veterans Day Art Project

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Left to right: Conner Cruz, 3rd place; Jenna Dickerson, 2nd place; Addison Stuckey, 1st place; and Legion Commander Tim

VETERANS DAY WINNERS … Left to right: Conner Cruz, 3rd place; Jenna Dickerson, 2nd place; Addison Stuckey, 1st place; and Legion Commander Tim Sikula.

Winners of the Veterans Day project at Stryker Local Schools are pictured.

They are Addison Stuckey, 1st place; Jenna Dickerson, 2nd place; and Conner Cruz, 3rd place, with Legion Commander Tim Sikula.

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