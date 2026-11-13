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Stryker Elementary Crazy Coin Day Raises $3,134.51

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Mr. Blake Burkholder counts coins from his fourth graders for Stryker Christmas for Kids.

COUNTING COINS … Mr. Blake Burkholder counts coins from his fourth graders for Stryker Christmas for Kids.

 

Mrs. Darian Schnitkey counts coins for Stryker Christmas for Kids from her fifth graders.

FIFTH GRADE COUNT … Mrs. Darian Schnitkey counts coins for Stryker Christmas for Kids from her fifth graders.

 

Mr. Braden Bumb takes a break from counting coins in his fifth grade classroom.

TAKING A BREAK … Mr. Braden Bumb takes a break from counting coins in his fifth grade classroom.

 

Mrs. Fackler keeps busy counting coins from her third graders.

THIRD GRADE COUNT … Mrs. Fackler keeps busy counting coins from her third graders.

 

Mrs. Koketko counts the coins the Kindergarteners brought in.

KINDERGARTEN COINS … Mrs. Koketko counts the coins the Kindergarteners brought in.

Stryker Elementary students brought in coins for Stryker Crazy Coin Day on November 5th. The teachers had to count the coins before they could start lessons for the day, so the more coins the better for the students!

Mrs. Hulbert’s Kindergarten class and Mrs. Behnfeldt’s Sixth grade class brought in the most money for each hallway for Stryker Christmas for Kids. Total collected from the elementary students was $3,134.51.

Wieland Chase

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