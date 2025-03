Stryker Winter Sports Athletes Honored

(PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

WINTER CHEERLEADING … Frances Musser: 2-Year Award, Showmanship, BBC Scholar Athlete; Kennedy Morr: 1st Year Award, School Spirit, BBC Scholar Athlete; Viviana Singer: Most Improved; Lola Liechty: JV All-American; Kayla Fultz: 1st Year Award, Best Technique, BBC Scholar Athlete; Haylee Parsons: 2-Year Award, Best Jumps, BBC Scholar Athlete. Not pictured: Madison Cargle: BBC Scholar Athlete; Tara Noble: 2-Year Award.

PANTHER CHEERLEADING … Daniella Cheeseman: 3-Year Award, Varsity All-American, BBC Scholar Athlete.

GIRLS BASKETBALL … Reiss Creighton – 2nd year letter winner, 2nd Team BBC, Scholar Athlete BBC, 2nd Team District 7, Most Improved, Defensive MVP, Lady Panther Award; Abby Oberlin – 3rd year letter winner, Honorable Mention BBC, Scholar Athlete BBC, 2nd Team District 7; Grace Froelich – 2nd year letter winner, 1st Team BBC, Scholar Athlete BBC, 1st Team District 7, Highest Free Throw Percentage; Addalee Fulk – 1st year letter winner; Aubrey Clemens – 2nd year letter winner, Honorable Mention District 7; Anna Donovan – 1st year letter winner, Most Rebounds. Not pictured: Allie Ruffer – 3rd letter winner.

BOYS BASKETBALL … Jacob Myers: 2-Year Award, BBC Scholar Athlete, District 7 Academic Achievement; Will Donovan: 2-Year Award, BBC Scholar Athlete, Defensive MVP, Offensive MVP, BBC 1st Team, District 7 1st Team; Eli Capps: 1st Year Award, Spark Plug Award; Owen Rupp: 1st Year Award, BBC Honorable Mention, District 7 Honorable Mention; Daniel Donovan: 3-Year Award, BBC Scholar Athlete, Comeback Player, Toughness Award, BBC 1st Team, District 7 1st Team; Braylen Wickerham: 1st Year Award, Most Improved; Andrew Batterson: 1st Year Award, BBC Scholar Athlete; Bradley Williams- 1st Year Award, Teammate Award. Not pictured – Chris Damms: 1st Year Award, BBC Scholar Athlete; Evan Dickinson: 1st Year Award; Cody Stewart: 1st Year Award.