Stryker Woman Leaves For Africa To Work As Bible Translator

Miss Bethany Ingram of Stryker departed May 23 for Chad, Africa, where she will be working for a month with a group of Bible translators as they do the fine checking of the local language to prepare it for the printers. The portion they will be working on this trip will be in the book of Isaiah.

As a pre-teen Bethany was inspired by visiting missionaries and began to feel God’s call on her life.

Her parents helped her analyze her gifts and abilities in grammar and languages, so she was led to study at Grace College and Seminary in Winona Lake, Indiana where she earned a Bachelors in Bible Translation and a master’s degree in ministry studies.

Last July, she was appointed as a career missionary with Bible International, the literature branch of Baptist Mid-Missions based in Cleveland.

She is now in the process of raising financial and prayer support. In the meantime, she is active in her sending church, First Baptist of Stryker, where she serves as Director of Christian Education and is involved in the AV and the youth ministries.

She has a burden for the work God has called her to as of the 7,378 language groups in the world, only 717 have a complete Bible in their “heart language”, the language spoke in the home. She is available to speak about this to any interested individuals or groups.