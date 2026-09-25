Swanton, Archbold Lead Area Contingent At Division II Boys Golf Sectional Tournament

PHOTOS BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

BLUESTREAKS ADVANCE … Archbold’s Jasper Fruth carded a 94 as Archbold grabbed the third and final district qualifying berth. VIEW 131 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM

TEEING OFF … Swanton’s Owen Hurst hits a tee shot at Eagle’s Landing Golf Club during the Division II sectional tournament.

By: John Fryman

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

john@thevillagereporter.com

OREGON (Sept. 24, 2026) – Swanton and Archbold, along with two area golfers, advanced from the Division II boys sectional golf tournament held at Eagle’s Landing Golf Club.

The Bulldogs, who recently won the Northwest Ohio Athletic League tournament title, finished as sectional runner-up with a team score of 324. Eastwood won the sectional title with a team score of 322.

Swanton’s Dylan Smigelski captured individual medalist honors with a 71. Other individual scores for the Bulldogs were Carter Malak (82), Christian Butler (85), Carson Bond (86) and Owen Hurst (86).

Archbold claimed the third and final team district qualifying berth as the Bluestreaks finished with a team score of 338.

Grady Short led the Bluestreaks with a 75, followed by Gentry Valentine (83), Griffen Valentine (86), Jasper Fruth (94) and Tripp Langenderfer (95).

Two area golfers qualified individually for districts: Jaydan Deel of Bryan (81) and Hayden Timbrook of Evergreen (82). Also advancing individually were Colby Ralston (77) and Ben Routson (79), both of Genoa.

Rounding out the team scores were Otsego (349), Genoa (351), Evergreen (357), Bryan (358), Lake (362), Wauseon (368), Clyde (369), Oak Harbor (380), Liberty Center (380), Rossford (396) and Northwood (624).

Evergreen’s other individual scores were Chris Shrader (86), Braxten Hudik (90), Jake Farley (99) and Wade Stubleski (99).

Other individual scores for Bryan were Asher Sito (89), Andrew Slagle (94), Matthew Devlin (94) and William Whewell (98).

Gavin Fisher led Wauseon with an 85, followed by Maddox Schneider (92), Cayden Ruffer (93), Dean Kuckuck (98) and Dominic Valvano (107).

The district tournament will take place Tuesday, Sept. 29, at the Maumee Bay Golf Course in Oregon. The top two teams and top two individuals not on a qualiying team will advance to the state tournament at Firestone Country Club in Akron, Oct. 11-12.