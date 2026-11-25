A Swanton, Ohio man was sentenced on Nov. 24, 2026, in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court.

Dylan G. Guevara, age 30, previously pled guilty to Domestic Violence (Count 1) and Disrupting Public Services (Count 5). According to the Fulton County Prosecutor’s Office, Mr. Guevara did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to a family or household member; and he did purposely, by any means or knowingly by damaging or tampering with any property, substantially impair the ability of law enforcement officers to respond to an emergency or to protect and preserve any person or property from serious physical harm.

Judge Scott A. Haselman sentenced Mr. Dylan G. Guevara to 3 years of community control. He ordered Mr. Guevara to pay prosecution costs; be assessed for dual diagnosis and successfully complete any recommended treatment and aftercare; successfully complete the Batterer’s Treatment program with CCFA; not consume or possess alcohol or illegal drugs in his home or vehicle; not enter bars and/or taverns; consent to suspicionless searches; and comply with a 10:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. curfew. He received credit for 6 days served in jail.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. Dylan G. Guevara serving 1 to 180 days in jail for Count 1 and 6 to 18 months in prison for Count 5.

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