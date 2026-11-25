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Man Of Faith Who Loved Golf & Football It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved father, Joseph Gerard “Joe” Kerekes at the age of 82. Joe passed away peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2026. He was born on Sept. 20, 1944 in Toledo, Ohio to John and Catholene (Doniere) Kerekes. Those who knew Joe knew exactly what mattered to him: his faith, his loved ones, animals, football, and a great day on the golf course with family and friends. Joe was in a Senior Golf League at Maple Grove Golf Course, and he loved nothing more than a sunny afternoon on the course with the people who mattered — his sons, daughters, grandchildren and dear friends.

In 1985, a friend shared the message of Jesus with Joe, sparking a transformation that defined the rest of his days. He was a man who stood passionately by his beliefs, loved the Bible deeply, and genuinely wanted others to experience the same grace and love of the Lord that he had found.

However you choose to remember Joe — whether out on the fairway, watching a game, or sharing a conversation about faith – hold onto those memories with deep appreciation for who he was.

John 14:27 — “Peace I leave with you, my peace I give unto you: not as the world giveth, give I unto you. Let not your heart be troubled, neither let it be afraid.”

Joseph Gerard Kerekes is survived by his sister, Barbara (Patrick) Hartbarger; children, Joseph R. (Kathryn) Kerekes, Joanelle Kerekes, Nicholas Kerekes, Michael (Cindy) Kerekes and Jackie (Michael) Hevener; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren and his feline friend, Bubba. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Tony Kerekes, Johnny Kerekes, Mary Owen, Jimmy Kerekes and Kathleen West.

Joe’s family is requesting no flowers or gifts but to consider donating to Interim Hospice Care, 3745 Shawnee Rd., #109, Lima, OH 45806.

To leave a message of comfort for the Kerekes Family please visit www.grisierfh.com and click on the “Tribute Wall.”

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is honored to serve the Kerekes Family.

The obituary was lovingly prepared by Joe’s family.