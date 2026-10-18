Swanton Storm Takes Toledo Cup Title After Last-Minute Rally

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
TOLEDO CUP CHAMPIONS … The Swanton Storm travel soccer team won the Toledo Cup Tournament earlier this month, beating Anthony Wayne 2-1 in the championship game. Swanton’s path to the title included a comeback. Against Anthony Wayne Blue, the Storm trailed 3-1 and tied the game 3-3 within the final 30 seconds. The Storm also beat the Toledo Celtics 3-2 and Fort Wayne United 7-4. Most of the players are from Swanton. The team is coached by Hector Navarro and Ronnie Rico and is ranked 86th in the state, according to information provided by the team. Players on the team include Parker Katafias, Chase Montague, Thomas Elliott, Brayden Hamilton, Nathan Young, Nathan Croskey, Dylan Stambaugh, Hayes Nelson, Gustavo Lopez, Christian Rico, Maximiliano Garcia, Jacob Cardiel, Jace Janowiecki, Dezmon Boyd, Greyson Hall and Dylan Navarro. More information and the team’s schedule are online at rankings.gotsport.com/teams/642317.