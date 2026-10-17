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NWOAL FOOTBALL: Kruse’s Four Touchdowns Lead Liberty Center Past Wauseon, 51-7

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WAUSEON (Oct. 16, 2026) – The Liberty Center Tigers won a resounding victory over the Indians in Wauseon Friday night in Northwest Ohio Athletic League play.

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