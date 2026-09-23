Swanton’s Cara Ludlow Reaches 1,000 Career Assists

Swanton volleyball standout Cara Ludlow recorded her 1,000th career assist on Saturday, Aug. 29, during a nonleague victory over Rossford in the Dawg Pound. The 5-foot-6 junior setter is a three-year starter for the Bulldogs, with 444 assists as a freshman and 479 as a sophomore.

Ludlow entered a Sept. 10 Northwest Ohio Athletic League match against Bryan with 1,117 career assists. The full page from the Wednesday, September 16, 2026 edition of The Village Reporter, with the story by John Fryman, appears below.