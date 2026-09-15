Pioneer Fall Fest Returns Saturday, September 19

Pioneer Fall Fest returns on Saturday, September 19, 2026, with a full day of activities beginning at 8 a.m. and running into the late evening. The schedule includes an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. on the main stage near the Legion, a craft and vendor show at the Community Center, a car, truck and motorcycle cruise-in, a chili cook-off and apple dessert contest, cornhole and euchre tournaments, food trucks, kids activities and live music.

Winners of all events will be announced at 4 p.m. The first 150 food truck customers will receive a token to claim a free apple dumpling from the Senior Center ladies at the Legion. The full schedule of times and locations is below.