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Pioneer Fall Fest Returns Saturday, September 19

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Pioneer Fall Fest returns on Saturday, September 19, 2026, with a full day of activities beginning at 8 a.m. and running into the late evening. The schedule includes an opening ceremony at 10 a.m. on the main stage near the Legion, a craft and vendor show at the Community Center, a car, truck and motorcycle cruise-in, a chili cook-off and apple dessert contest, cornhole and euchre tournaments, food trucks, kids activities and live music.

Winners of all events will be announced at 4 p.m. The first 150 food truck customers will receive a token to claim a free apple dumpling from the Senior Center ladies at the Legion. The full schedule of times and locations is below.

Full schedule of events for Pioneer Fall Fest on Saturday, September 19, 2026

 

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