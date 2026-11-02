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Swanton’s Kinley Curtis Hits 1,000th Career Kill In Sectional Win

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Swanton junior outside hitter Kinley Curtis reached 1,000 career kills with a 27-kill performance in the Bulldogs’ Division V sectional semifinal win over Liberty-Benton on Tuesday, Oct. 20. See the full page below, with the story by John Fryman and photos by Rachel Nagel.

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