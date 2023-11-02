The Grandstand Diner Donates Proceeds From Fair To Are Homeless Shelters

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERDONATING FAIR PROCEEDS … THANK YOU FULTON COUNTY for partnering with North Clinton Church to share with those in our community through The Grandstand Diner at the 2023 Fulton County Fair. Proceeds of $12,000 were given to Area Homeless Shelters (Open Door in Delta, Friendship House in Archbold, and NOAH house in Pettisville). Pictured: Lena Kutzli, Grandstand Diner Coordinator, Kristene Clark with Open Door, and Cecily Rhors with Friendship House. Not Pictured: Nancy Allan with NOAH House.