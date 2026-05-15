The Scarlet Sprout: Setting The Season With Early-Summer Garden Tasks

Kayla Wyse, Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educator for Williams County, OSU Extension.

By: Kayla Wyse

OSU EXTENSION — WILLIAMS COUNTY

faes-williamsextension@osu.edu

By late May, most gardeners have finished the big decisions—what to plant and where to plant it. Now the focus shifts to early-season maintenance. These next few weeks set the tone for the entire summer, and small habits established now can prevent larger problems later.

Watering For Strong Roots

The most important task in late May is establishing a consistent watering pattern. Newly planted vegetables, annuals, and perennials need deep, infrequent watering to encourage roots to grow downward rather than staying near the surface. A slow soak once or twice a week is more effective than a quick sprinkle every day. This approach helps plants tolerate heat, wind, and dry spells later in the season. Mulching after the soil has warmed up is another key step. A 2–3-inch layer of mulch stabilizes soil moisture, reduces weed pressure, and protects young roots. Just keep mulch pulled back slightly from plant stems to prevent rot.

Early Weed Control Pays Off

Late May is when weeds gain momentum. Removing them now, while they’re small and before they set seed will save work in July. Focus on fast-spreading species like crabgrass and garlic mustard. A sharp hoe or hand weeder is often all that’s needed. For gardeners looking to reduce long-term weed pressure, this is the ideal time to refresh mulch and edge beds cleanly.

Scouting For Pests And Problems

Late May is also the start of early pest activity. A quick weekly walk-through of the garden can catch issues before they escalate. Look for holes in leaves, distorted growth, or clusters of insects. Most early problems can be managed with simple interventions. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure!

Looking Ahead

Late May is the moment when gardens shift from planning to momentum. With steady watering, early weed control, and a watchful eye, the season begins on solid footing.

The Scarlet Sprout features a new gardening topic each month. If you have specific questions you would like answered in an upcoming column, please contact faes-williamsextension@osu.edu. Until next time, stay curious about what’s growing in our corner of Ohio.

About The Author

Kayla Wyse serves as the Agriculture and Natural Resources Extension Educator for Williams County, where she has been supporting residents since 2023. She holds a Master’s in Plant Health Management from The Ohio State University. Kayla is passionate about entomology, soil science, and helping people feel confident in their gardening and growing skills.

— Information Provided