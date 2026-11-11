Thirteen Edgerton Bulldogs Named GMC Scholar Athletes

The Green Meadows Conference has announced its scholar athletes for the 2026 fall sports season.

To be eligible for this honor, the athlete must be a senior, participate and letter in a recognized sport and have a 3.5 GPA or better through six semesters of school.

Representing Edgerton High School on the conference’s scholar athlete list were Jon Cronin, Ian Cronin, Clara Collins, Mason Elden, Ty Leppelmeier, Nate Howell, Eve Gerschutz, Katilyn Burke, Alyvia Yoder, Cara Schroeder, Caitlyn Anders, Whitney Wright and Kyrah Ames.