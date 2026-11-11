Hilltop Football Hands Out Team Awards, Honors All-Conference Selections

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER
FOOTBALL AWARDS … Hilltop football award winners are, from left: Corbin Hartman, Sportsmanship Award; Nate Johnson, Most Improved; Aryan Shaffer, Iron Cadet; Evan Siegel, Great Lakes Conference (GLC) Scholar Athlete and GLC honorable mention offensive line; Chandler Hartman, GLC honorable mention defensive line; Zane Burdine, GLC honorable mention defensive line; Seeley Easley, Best Offensive Lineman; Riley Carter, Senior Award and GLC second team wide receiver; Cameron Shimp, GLC second team defensive line and Team MVP; and Anthony Jiannuzzi, GLC first team wide receiver, GLC honorable mention linebacker and Defensive MVP.
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