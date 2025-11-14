Three Arts Club Makes Christmas Wreathes

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

HOLIDAY PROJECT … For their November meeting, the Three Arts Club met at Laura Rohlf’s to make Christmas wreaths. Nicki Jackson and Sage Garden from Surely Daisies in Montpelier supplied live pine along with ribbon and decorations. The members first had to make their wreaths, then add bows and decorations. Beautiful wreaths were created. Pictured with their wreaths are: seated from left: Kim Grime, Tina Lopez, Ruth Parrott, Vicki Schaffner, Cathie Batt, Joan Rohlf, and Connie Brandeberry. Standing from left: Mel Burrowes, Terri Westfall, Laura Rohlf, Dawn Layman, Shay Pursel, Mel Mercer, Becky Bacon, Linda Johnston, Gayle Hilkert, and Deb Nixon.