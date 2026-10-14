Three Arts Club Makes Glass Christmas Ornaments At Edon’s Mudsock Glass

MUDSOCK GLASS … The Three Arts Club went to Mudsock Glass in Edon for their October meeting. They are shown busily creating beautiful glass ornaments. PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

PRESS RELEASE – For their October meeting, the Three Arts Club met at Mudsock Glass in Edon. They learned how to cut glass and shape it with a grinder. Beautiful glass Christmas ornaments were made.

President Shay Pursel called the meeting to order. Twelve members answered the Roll Call, “Favorite Creative Hobby”. The secretary and treasurer’s reports were approved as read. After some discussion, it was voted to donate to the following organizations:

The Wabash Cannonball Trail of Williams County

Crisis Pregnancy Center

The NWO Heat 14U travel softball team

West Unity United Methodist Church food pantry

It was reported that one of the members was having health issues and an arrangement of flowers would be sent to her. Details about the Christmas party would be given at the November meeting. The meeting was adjourned and delicious Halloween refreshments were served by co-hostesses Connie Brandeberry, Tina Lopez, and Candy Tressler.