Edon Area Foundation Funds Food Pantry, Zipline, Scoreboard & More

EDON AREA FOUNDATION … Pictured in the front row, left to right during the check presentations are Edon Area Foundation Member Allison Herman, Edon Area Foundation Chair Jo Ann Luce, Edon Area Foundation Secretary Tricia Bloir, Edon Area Ministerial Association Representative Jeannie Wise, LifeWise Edon Northwest Director Krystal Hake, and Edon Northwest Schools Choir Director Cathy Frastaci. In the back row, left to right, Edon Area Foundation Member Brien Moore, Edon Summer Ball League President Chad Livensparger, Edon Masonic Lodge #474 Representative Wes Maier, 4-H Camp Palmer Representative Pete Muehlfeld, and Wellness Huddle FarmStop Representative Dr. Mike Miller. PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

PRESS RELEASE – The Edon Area Foundation recently awarded a total of $31,100 in grants, which will be used for the following:

1. $2,500 to 4-H Camp Palmer to modernize the adventure-based zipline equipment.

2. $6,500 to Edon Area Ministerial Association to support the Edon Food Pantry, which serves families experiencing food insecurity.

3. $5,000 to Edon Masonic Lodge #474 for renovation of the building.

4. $2,100 to Edon Northwest Schools Music Department to purchase a new digital piano.

5. $5,000 to Edon Summer Ball League to enhance existing scoreboard technology and purchase two softball pitching mounds.

6. $5,000 to LifeWise Edon Northwest for a shuttle upgrade to transport participating youth.

7. $5,000 to Wellness Huddle FarmStop to convert an underutilized area into a flexible community viewing, education, and wellness space.