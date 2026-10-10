Close Menu
Friday, October 9
Login
News

Three Fulton County Drug Court Graduates Celebrate Recovery & New Beginnings

By No Comments8 Mins Read

Three individuals celebrated significant milestones in their recovery journeys as the Fulton County Drug Court recognized its latest graduates during a ceremony attended by family members, friends, court officials and community supporters.

About the price of a coffee. A whole week of local news.
$3 gets you every local story plus this week’s full E-Edition. No commitment.
Get The Week For $3
See all plans  ·  Already a subscriber? Log in
Read the rest: $3 for a weekStart

Related Posts