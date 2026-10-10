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Increased County Funding Announced At Fulton County Township Banquet

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A one-time increase to the state-provided Local Government Fund disbursement by Fulton County was announced during the Fulton County Township Association annual banquet, held Oct. 6 at Benfield Winery.

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