Three North Central Athletes Sign To Play At College Level

PHOTOS BY ANNA WOZNIAK / THE VILLAGE REPORTERMARQUETTE UNIVERSITY … Joey Burt signed with Marquette University and will be part of their track and field team.

By: Anna Wozniak

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

anna@thevillagereporter.com

The families of three young men gathered together in the North Central auditeria on May 23rd to honor the achievements of the graduating seniors.

These three athletes all signed on to play sports at the college level, with bright futures ahead.

Joseph Burt is the son of Kati and ...