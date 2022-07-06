Tickets On Sale For Fountain City Festival’s Summer Musical

Facebook

(PRESS RELEASE) Tickets for Summer Musical on Sale Now Tickets for Fountain City Festival’s summer production of “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” are available now at the Bryan Public Library.

Tickets are $15 for adults, and $10 for seniors and high school students, and can be paid for by credit card or check. All seats are reserved. Ticket purchases are available at the circulation desk in the main library, 107 E. High Street.

Library hours are 9 AM to 8 PM Mondays; 9 AM to 6 PM Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays; 9 AM to 5 PM Fridays; and 9 am to noon on Saturdays. Tickets are also available online at fcf.theater, the organization’s new web site.

The show will be presented July 21, 22 and 23 at 7:30 P.M., and July 24 at 2:00 P.M. at the Bryan Arts and Education Center.

“A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” is a madcap adult comedy featuring songs and lyrics by the late Stephen Sondheim, including the well-known “Comedy Tonight.”

The story revolves around a slave in ancient Rome trying to win his freedom by uniting his master with a young woman who has caught his eye, but chaos erupts, neighbors get involved, and young lovers complicate the plot.

Fountain City Festival is a non-for-profit organization dedicated to bringing professional quality theater to northwest Ohio. The group has produced summer musicals since 1999.