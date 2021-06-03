Triangular Processing In Wauseon Presents To Archbold Rotary

Triangular Processing in Fulton County sorted more than 1 million pounds of recyclables last year during the pandemic; however, for the 12 persons with disabilities who work there, their jobs are more than just that trash.

Triangular Processing helps recycle their employees’ lives with a five day a week job that pays minimum wage and teaches some important life skills.

Three of those employees told Rotarians what the job means to them.

Andrew said that he’s learning to get along with others and better control his temper. Austin spoke of the hard workers there and Robert added how nice the bosses and the other workers are.

All agreed that it’s a good place to work.

Kathy Shaw, the director of Triangular Processing, explained that they sort the paper, cardboard, plastic and metal that is dropped off, bale it and then sell it with the proceeds helping to cover their wages as well as support Special Olympics costs.

She explained that they no longer accept glass for recycling because they cannot find anywhere to sell it.

Pictured from left: Austin Double, Jeff Tammerine, Triangular’s recycling coordinator; Robert Perales, Andrew Norden, Kathy Shaw, and Rotarian Jennie Gilroy, who arranged the program.