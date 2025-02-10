Triangular Processing Opens Newest Community Building In Wauseon

(PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

RIBBON CUTTING … A large amount of people came out to celebrate the ribbon cutting for Triangular Processing’s “The Annex”. Those cutting the ribbon for the occasion was Tim Rettig and Seth Thomas, President of The Professional Remodelers Organization. In attendance was other local business owners, members of the Wauseon Chamber of Commerce, and local government representatives.

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

Triangular Processing’s newest community program building, “The Annex”, recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate its completion.

The Annex is a community program that focuses on giving those under its umbrella the experience needed for day-to-day life.

These experiences help to add value to the people being served, as well as to the community. In addition to the experiences gained, the activities provided are designed to help individuals develop long lasting and meaningful relationships.

The Annex operates as an adult day program that is committed to empowering every one of the individuals there to thrive in their community.

Each of the participants reach their goals through things like volunteer opportunities, in order to further along in the development of life skills.

With no two people being the exact same, program options are made to touch on a variety of needs and interests.

These activities now have a fantastic home at the Annex building. Located at 200 East Elm Street in Wauseon, the building saw major renovation activities to get it where it is now.

According to Director Kathy Shaw, the remodel process began around nine months ago and was conducted by the Professional Remodelers Organization out of Toledo.

Shaw also mentioned that the Professional Remodelers Organization President Seth Thomas took this project on as their President’s Project, which is a project that they take on to help fulfil a need in the community.

“Everyone from The Professional Remodelers Organization donated tons of resources to help make this program something that can meet the needs of the individuals we serve.”

“These folks donated their time and resources to make this a better place. In turn, the people coming here look forward to bettering the community and sharing the love,” said Shaw.