Tuesday, December 15th Winter Sports Scoreboard

December 15, 2020

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Fairview 52 Delta 29

Archbold 57 Pettisville 15

BOYS SWIMMING & DIVING

Bryan 91 Wauseon 61

GIRLS SWIMMING & DIVING

Wauseon 107 Bryan 77

BOYS BOWLING

Bryan 2351 Wauseon 2044

VARSITY WRESTLING

Montpelier d. Paulding 39-21

Lincolnview d. Mon...

