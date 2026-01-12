Twenty Queens To Compete At Pride Of Williams County Pageant

The 15th annual Pride of Williams County Pageant will be held on Sunday, January 18 at Edon Northwest School.

A total of 20 Queens from Bryan, Edgerton, Edon, Montpelier and West Unity will be vying for the titles of Miss, Teen Miss, Junior Miss and Little Miss Williams County.

Doors open at 4:30 with the pageant beginning at 5:00. Tickets will be available at the door for $7 each so come cheer for your local titleholders! Be sure to bring a little extra change to vote for your favorite contestant to win the People’s Choice Award as well!