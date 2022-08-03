Twenty-Three Indicted By Williams County Grand Jury Including Suspect In Montpelier Drug Bust

Facebook

The Williams County Grand Jury convened on July 19 and returned indictments against a total of twenty-three individuals.

Among those was Ronald D. Brown, 48, of Montpelier, who was indicted on a total of thirteen counts, including two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a second-degree felony; one count of Trafficking in a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a first-degree felony; one count of Possession of a Fentanyl-Related Compound, a second-degree felony; two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony; one count of Permitting Drug Abuse, a fifth-degree felony; four counts of Corrupting Another with Drugs, each a second-degree felony; and two counts of Endangering Children, one second-degree and one third-degree felony.

Specifications attached to the indictment indicate that authorities seized $4293.00 believed to be instrumental to the charges. The charge come after a July 5 raid during which authorities also seized numerous narcotics including Fentanyl, Fentanyl-related compounds, Oxycodone with Acetaminophen, Psilocybin, and methamphetamine.

Brown is also charged with inducing or causing four juveniles ages 4 to 8 to use methamphetamine, cocaine, and Fentanyl.

Others indicted include:

Mirana Marie-Ann Ailiff, 40, of Bryan was indicted on two charges of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. Ailiff is charged with possessing or using methamphetamine on or about March 5 and March 26.

Jaime L. Brown, 38 of Montpelier was indicted for Felonious Assault, a second-degree felony. Brown is charged with causing physical harm to another on or about May 15.

Christa J. Davis, 27, of Bryan was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a third-degree felony. Davis is charged with possessing or using methamphetamine on or about May 4.

Bill F. Farley III, 30, of Pioneer was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Farley is charged with possessing or using methamphetamine on or about May 4.

Joey L. Gaines, 41, of Williams County was indicted on one count of Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony, and one count of Failure to Notify Change of Address, a fourth-degree felony. Gaines is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine on or about May 19 as well as failing to notify the proper authorities of his change of address as required by the court in connection with a sex offense conviction by the 15th Circuit Court in Branch County, Michigan.

Aaron F. Garrett, 37, of Montpelier was indicted on a total of four counts including one count of Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of Police Officer, a third-degree felony; one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony; one count of Driving Under Suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor; and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, a fourth-degree felony. Garret is charged with failing to pull over after having been signaled to do so on or about May 30. Authorities allege that Garret’s driver’s license was under suspension at the time of the offense as well as that Garrett possessed or used, as well as prepared for sale, methamphetamine at the time.

Cora R. Gonyea, 32, of Bryan was indicted on a total of three charges including one count of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drug of Abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor; one count of Endangering Children, a fifth-degree felony; and one count of Driving Under Court Suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor. Gonyea is accused of operating under a motor vehicle while under the influence on or about June 19. Authorities allege that Gonyea had an 11-year-old child in the vehicle at the time of the offense, that Gonyea has been previously convicted of Endangering Children by the Bryan Municipal Court, and that Gonyea’s license was suspended at the time of the offense.

Shiana M. Grant, 32, of Bryan was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Grant is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine on or about June 24.

Samantha L. Huff, 36, of Bryan was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Huff is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine on or about August 29, 2021.

Amanda L. Hutchison, 36, of Bryan was indicted on a total of four counts including two counts of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs and two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, all fourth-degree felonies. Hutchison is charged with possessing or using, as well as selling or offering to sell, methamphetamine on or about May 8 and on or about May 10.

Latasha A. Hyde, 28, of Horton, Michigan was indicted on one count of Theft from a Person in a Protected Class and one count of Theft, each a fifth-degree felony. Hyde is accused of stealing a purse containing $90 in cash from an elderly person as well as using credit cards belonging to another and without permission on or about May 18.

Matthew A. Johns, 34, of Montpelier was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Johns is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine on or about July 5.

Donald L. Kendall III, 36, of Bryan was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs and one count of Aggravated Trafficking in Drugs, each a third-degree felony. Kendall is accused of possessing or using, as well as preparing for sale, methamphetamine on or about July 9.

Randy S. Malone, 57, of Montpelier was indicted for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Malone is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine on or about July 5.

Amber N. Massey, 33, of Montpelier was indicted on a total of seven counts including one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony; four counts of Corrupting Another with Drugs, each a second-degree felony; and two counts of Endangering Children, one second-degree and one third-degree felony. Massey is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine on or about June 5. She is additionally charged with inducing or causing four juveniles ages 4 to 8 to use methamphetamine, cocaine, and Fentanyl.

Sydni A. Peel, 21, of Bryan was indicted on one count of Burglary, a second-degree felony, and one count of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. Peel is accused on trespassing in an occupied structure, which is a permanent or temporary habitation, in Bryan for the purpose of committing a crime on or about June 25. Peel is additionally charged with the theft of a 2015 Ford Fusion on or about June 21.

Amanda M. Ringler, 37, of Fort Wayne was indicted on one count of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drug of Abuse, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Ringler is accused of operating a vehicle while under the influence on or about June 12 and after having been previously convicted of three previous equivalent offenses by Allen Superior Court 6, Van Wert Municipal Court, and Paulding County Municipal Court. She is additionally charged with possessing or using methamphetamine at the time of the offense.

Joshua D. Saaf, 48, of Bryan was indicted on two charges of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. Saaf is charged with possessing or using methamphetamine on or about March 5 and March 26.

Jay E. Stuckey, 57, of West Unity was indicted on one count of Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol or Drug of Offense, a fourth-degree felony, and one count of Driving Under Court Suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor. Stuckey is accused of operating a vehicle while under the influence on or about April 23 and after having been convicted of three previous equivalent offenses in the Bryan Municipal Court and the Defiance Municipal Court. Authorities also allege that Stuckey’s license was under Court Suspension at the time of the offense.

Angela A. Walters-Brewer, 48, of Defiance was indited for Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a fifth-degree felony. Walters-Brewer is charged with possessing or using methamphetamine on or about November 27, 2021.

Nibel P. Welch-Rose, 24, of Williams County was indicted on one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a third-degree felony, and one count of Petty Theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. Welch-Rose is accused of possessing or using methamphetamine as well as stealing a bicycle on or about June 29.

Dustin L. Woods, 42, of Bryan was indicted on a total of three counts including one count of Intimidation of a Witness in a Criminal Case; one count of Retaliation; and one count of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, each a third-degree felony. Woods is accused of threatening and retaliating against a witness in connection with a previous Williams County Common Pleas Court Case on or about June 23 as well as possessing or using methamphetamine on or about June 24.

It should be noted that an indictment is merely an accusation and that all criminal defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.