Two Deer Safely Rescued From Ice At Harrison Lake

By: Jacob Kessler

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jacob@thevillagereporter.com

Firefighters with the Gorham Fayette Fire Department responded Saturday, January 17, to a call involving two deer stranded on ice at Harrison Lake.

According to information shared by the department on social media, both animals had become stuck in the middle of the frozen lake.

Firefighters were able to successfully rescue both deer during the response. One of the deer ran off immediately after being freed. The second deer, a buck, required additional care due to cold exposure.

Firefighters transported the buck to a nearby building, where it was warmed using heaters before being released back into the wild.

The department also addressed online photos showing the deer inside the bucket of a tractor, stating the equipment was used solely to safely move the animal for warming.

Officials emphasized the deer was not harmed during the process.

A state ranger was contacted at the start of the call and remained involved throughout the incident, according to the department.

Firefighters credited the coordinated effort for the successful outcome of the rescue.