Two Delta Seniors Presented With Scholarships By Delta Eagles

SCHOLARSHIPS … The Delta Eagles Auxiliary #2597 were happy to present PDY seniors Kayla Ann Barett and Evan Oberneder with scholarships of $1000 each. Pictured are President Pat Strausbaugh, Evan Oberneder, Kayla Ann Barrett, and past President Joanne Keifer.
