Two Delta Seniors Presented With Scholarships By Delta Eagles

Note – This news story is a free sample from past newspaper editions. Like what you are reading and want news in a timely manner? Please support our family owned, locally operated newspaper by (subscribing today)

SCHOLARSHIPS … The Delta Eagles Auxiliary #2597 were happy to present PDY seniors Kayla Ann Barett and Evan Oberneder with scholarships of $1000 each. Pictured are President Pat Strausbaugh, Evan Oberneder, Kayla Ann Barrett, and past President Joanne Keifer.