United Way 2022 Campaign Award Winners

PHOTOS PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTERNON-PROFIT SECTOR … Shalom Counseling & Mediation Center – Andy Brigle, Julie Sasseen, Jana Richards, & Chantel Dominique. LARGEST PERCENTAGE OF INCREASE INDUSTRIAL I … Wieland Chase – Pictured Left to Right Back Row: Julie Peterson, Devin Denner (President, Wieland Chase), Tari Davis (Sales Account Specialist) Left to Right Front Row: Jill Stough, Genie Gruber, Jackie Flores Schlachter (HR Manager). Not Pictured: Karen Michael, Jessie Mann, and Megan Sanders. Special thank you to the USW 728 for their support for the United Way cam-paign. INDUSTRIAL I (1ST PLACE) … Spangler Candy Company – Abbie Singer and Niki Mosier. INDUSTRIAL III (1ST PLACE) … Ohio Art Company – Andy Brigle and Tonya Heston. INDUSTRIAL II (1ST PLACE) … Altenloh Brinck & Co. US, Inc – Andy Brigle and Christina Englehart. MEDICAL SECTOR (1ST PLACE) … Parkview (formerly known as Community Hospitals & Wellness Center) –Randy Duke & Jodi Spangler. COMMERCIAL SECTOR (1ST PLACE) … Bryan Ford Lincoln – Chip Wood and Andy Brigle.