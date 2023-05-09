United Way Of Williams County Names Andy Brigle New Executive Director

The United Way of Williams County has announced Andy Brigle as its new Executive Director.

“On behalf of the Williams County United Way Board of Directors, we are very pleased to welcome Andy as our new Executive Director.”

“We see a bright future as he brings a wealth of experience, county-wide knowledge, name recognition, and will be an excellent steward of our United Way mission and values”, commented Ryan Bethel, President of the United Way of Williams County Board.

Andy has been the Program and Sports Director at WBNO/WQCT for 30 years, and he’s been the voice of the Morning Show for the past 25 years.

“I am extremely excited about becoming the United Way Executive Director. Leaving radio after 30 years was a hard decision, and it has opened many doors and opportunities with so many incredible people, businesses, and organizations.”

“I can’t wait to serve Williams County in a new way. Thank you to the United Way of Williams County board for giving me this incredible opportunity and I can’t wait to get started. “

As a lifelong Williams County resident, Andy has been an active member of several non-profit organizations and has served as a Board Member for United Way, Bloom Kids and Sarah’s Friends.

Andy is a 1989 graduate of Montpelier High School and attended the University of Toledo.

His wife, Stefanie, is a mental health therapist for Shalom Counseling and Mediation and he has two twin daughters, Kaylyn and Kennedy who will be 29 in July.

The United Way of Williams County Board would like to thank Lori Smith for serving as Interim Executive Director since February while the search for the new director was underway.

“Having Lori fill in as the Interim Executive Director these past few months has been instrumental in bringing stability to our organization.”

“We appreciate all that she has accomplished during her time with us.” stated Ryan Bethel.

The United Way of Williams County is a locally based 501 C-3 nonprofit organization whose mission is to improve the quality of life within our community by connecting volunteers, organizations and resources to advance health, education and financial stability.

For further inquiries, contact: wecare@unitedwaywc.org