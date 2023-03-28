VARSITY BASEBALL: Archbold Slips By Edgerton 6-5 In Season Opener

By: Daniel Cooley

ARCHBOLD - The Archbold baseball team was in danger of losing its season opener. The Bluestreaks led by just one run in the game's final inning, but Edgerton was putting together a serious threat, placing runners at second and third base, with just one out.

But thanks to closing pitcher Mason Siegel and two stellar defensive plays, the Streaks were able to pull out a 6-5 win.