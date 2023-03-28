VARSITY BASEBALL: Evergreen Comes From Behind For 9-4 Win Over Swanton

By: Joe Blystone

SWANTON - The old saying of "it's better to be late than never" was evident as Evergreen scored seven times in the last three innings to score a 9-4 comeback win over Swanton in a 3-hour plus marathon at Swanton.

"We went down two and it was good to see a bunch of guys playing their first varsity game having only three or four back from last year, to come out and get some hits to get back in it," Viking coach Mark Cymbolin said.