VARSITY BASEBALL: Big Fifth Inning Propels Delta Past Evergreen 6-4

NWOAL NON-LEAGUE BASEBALL … Delta shortstop Brendon Pribe gobbles up a grounder in the second inning of the Panthers win over Evergreen. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Joe Blystone

METAMORA - Delta used a pair of two-run, two-out hits in the fifth inning to break open a one run game, then hung on late to take a 6-4 win over Evergreen.

"We have a great group of kids," Panther coach Jay Lefevre said after. "They are hardworking and really they are pretty talented.”