VARSITY BASEBALL: Montpelier Holds On To Beat Edgerton 3-2

NON-LEAGUE BASEBALL … Montpelier starter Trent Thorp went six innings on the hill to earn the win for the Locos. (PHOTO BY RICH HARDING, STAFF)

By: Daniel Cooley

MONTPELIER (MAY 4, 2023) - Montpelier jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two innings, on four hits. The Locomotives did not score the rest of the game and managed just two more hits. But the early lead was enough to stand up for a 3-2 win.