VARSITY FOOTBALL: Maddox Baker’s Big Night Paces Edgerton To 42-0 Win Over Hilltop

CATCH AND RUN … Edgerton receiver Karter Gibson hauls in a pass from Maddox Baker for a 32-yard touchdown in the first quarter.

SATURDAY NIGHT FOOTBALL … Hilltop running back Scott Bowers powers his way through the middle of the Bulldog defense.

By: Joe Blystone

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

WEST UNITY (August 30, 2025) - Maddox Baker is a multitasker. Saturday night against Hilltop, Maddox Baker...