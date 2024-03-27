VARSITY SOFTBALL: Early Offense Carries Swanton In 8-3 At Montpelier

PHOTOS BY RICH HARDING / THE VILLAGE REPORTERPLATING A RUN (March 25, 2024) … Swanton’s Kyleigh Shinaver slides home with one of her three runs on the night in an 8-3 win over Montpelier. VIEW 77 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM

Swanton 8 Montpelier 3

MONTPELIER – Alex Faber pitched the final two innings to go with three hits and knocked in three runs to carry Swanton to an 8-3 win at Montpelier.

Kelsi Bumb tallied an RBI and double for the Locos while Madelyn Hopper pitched a compl...