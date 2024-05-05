VARSITY SOFTBALL: Edgerton’s Corinne Cape Shuts Down Evergreen, 4-1

PHOTOS BY RENEA KESSLER / THE VILLAGE REPORTERCONTROLLING THE CIRCLE … Edgerton’s Corinne Cape dominated the Evergreen bats, allowing just four singles, as Edgerton picked up a 4-1 road win. VIEW 73 PHOTOS OF THIS CONTEST FOR FREE AT WWW.THEVILLAGEREPORTER.COM

By: Joe Blystone

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

METAMORA (May 2, 2024) - Most in attendance were there to see whether Macy Chamberlin could get one step closer to the OHSAA all-time girls' softball home run mark.

But it was E...